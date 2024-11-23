iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,712,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,100 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cerity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $680,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 81,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 64,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 542,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,322,000 after buying an additional 15,837 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $72.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average of $74.68. The firm has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.