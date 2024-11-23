GenTrust LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,059,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,773 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises about 4.1% of GenTrust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $83,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,729,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,550,000 after buying an additional 228,537 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,156,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,840,000 after buying an additional 100,724 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 4,113,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,493,000 after buying an additional 249,990 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,766,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,383,000 after purchasing an additional 53,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,750,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,023,000 after purchasing an additional 161,415 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VPL stock opened at $74.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.92 and a 200 day moving average of $75.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $79.75.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

