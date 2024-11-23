Stonebrook Private Inc. Sells 109 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Stonebrook Private Inc. decreased its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,937 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at $2,330,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 111,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.46.

DTE stock opened at $124.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $102.17 and a 12 month high of $131.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.66 and its 200 day moving average is $119.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

