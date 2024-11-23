Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Invests $4.44 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,435,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 342,723.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,929,000 after acquiring an additional 233,052 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,238,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock opened at $5,177.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,482.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,038.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,079.50 and a 52 week high of $5,216.00.

Booking Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,800.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $5,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,785.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

