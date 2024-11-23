Alesco Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,666,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 40,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 13,761 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $43.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.52. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.48 and a twelve month high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

