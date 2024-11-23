Alesco Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Alesco Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 970.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $309.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $289.52 and a 200 day moving average of $277.33. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.61 and a 52 week high of $312.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $577.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,815.18. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. This represents a 94.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.74.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

