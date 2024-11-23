Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Comcast alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.