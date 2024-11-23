819 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Purchased by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $367,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $399,770,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $293,699,000.

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $349.16 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $357.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $262.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James cut GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.02.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

