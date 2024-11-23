Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B) Shares Up 1.6% – Here’s Why

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$8.25 and last traded at C$8.25. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.12.

Stingray Group Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Stingray Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stingray Group Inc operates as a music, media, and technology company worldwide. The company provides Stingray Music, a multiplatform music service available on television (TV), the internet, and through smartphones and tablets; Calm Radio, a music site for relaxation; Calm Christian, that offers Christian worship music; Qello Concerts by Stingray, an over-the-top streaming service on TV, mobile, and the web; and Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel for jazz and jazz-related genres.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.