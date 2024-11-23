Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Price Down 0% – Here’s Why

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.15 and last traded at $24.16. 2,022,905 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 2,573,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 16,987 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $478,000. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 188,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,233,000 after purchasing an additional 94,453 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 177,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

