Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 11,239 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,239 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $186,127,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at about $188,476,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 750.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,283,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,523,000 after buying an additional 1,132,362 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 65.1% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,934,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,303,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,665,000 after acquiring an additional 506,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $65.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $203.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.01%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

