Nwam LLC Acquires Shares of 5,117 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,721.60. This represents a 48.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.57, for a total transaction of $328,128.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,484 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,777.88. This trade represents a 8.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,498 shares of company stock valued at $10,381,296 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, October 18th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $290.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $299.85 and its 200-day moving average is $278.06. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $317.90. The firm has a market cap of $208.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.