Cerity Partners LLC Has $115.67 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $115,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 371.8% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $202.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.59 and its 200-day moving average is $190.50. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $162.98 and a one year high of $203.80.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.