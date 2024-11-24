1,476 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Acquired by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in 3M by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 217,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17,211 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 689.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $33,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Melius upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

3M Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $128.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.56 and its 200-day moving average is $119.11. The firm has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 12 month low of $75.40 and a 12 month high of $141.34.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 104.66%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.