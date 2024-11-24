Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the third quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Woodward from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $186.00) on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total transaction of $1,745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,669.50. The trade was a 46.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 27,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,907,304 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of WWD stock opened at $176.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.82 and its 200-day moving average is $170.96. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.46 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

