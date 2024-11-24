Algert Global LLC Grows Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Algert Global LLC raised its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,690 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AZEK by 183.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in AZEK by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in AZEK by 5,452.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $50.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $51.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZEK shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AZEK from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.24.

AZEK Profile

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

