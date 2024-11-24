Senvest Management LLC Makes New $30.54 Million Investment in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 956,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,537,000. Bath & Body Works comprises approximately 1.1% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Senvest Management LLC owned 0.44% of Bath & Body Works at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 300.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 480.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works

In other news, CEO Gina Boswell bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,134.68. This trade represents a 2.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average of $35.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.