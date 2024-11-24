Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 210 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Chubb comprises about 0.9% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,933,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,202,000 after buying an additional 63,891 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,679,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,663,000 after purchasing an additional 104,986 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,051,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,270,000 after purchasing an additional 87,059 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,297,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,207,000 after purchasing an additional 160,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $285.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.46 and its 200-day moving average is $274.42. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $216.90 and a 1 year high of $302.05.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 14.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,341,094.40. This represents a 5.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,558.28. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,715 shares of company stock worth $23,803,540 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.37.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

