Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $121.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.54. The company has a market cap of $535.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.