Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 1.1% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,532,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,393,718,000 after purchasing an additional 251,876 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 33,125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,460,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,437,115,000 after buying an additional 4,446,757 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,701,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $844,137,000 after buying an additional 162,223 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 6,812.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,523,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,130,610,000 after buying an additional 2,486,882 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 137.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,381,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $676,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $294.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.68 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The stock has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $316.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.11.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $362.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.