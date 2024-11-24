Okabena Investment Services Inc. Makes New $741,000 Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,474,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 83.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,560,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,770,000.

GEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.02.

GEV opened at $349.16 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $357.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.05.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

