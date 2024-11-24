Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $20,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $26,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 4.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total value of $311,899.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $4,323,846.52. The trade was a 6.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,809 shares of company stock worth $933,978. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $159.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.04. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $111.82 and a one year high of $167.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.