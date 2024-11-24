Camden National Bank Purchases Shares of 10,480 Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Camden National Bank bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 79,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 95,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 189,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

NYSE:OWL opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.15. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $24.70.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $600.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.93 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

