Nwam LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 124.5% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 339.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $43.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.26.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

