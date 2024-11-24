StoneX Group Inc. Has $24.88 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.2% of StoneX Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $24,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390,083 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,369 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,150.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,537 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 174.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,276.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 758,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,552,000 after acquiring an additional 703,098 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $185.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $146.09 and a 1 year high of $185.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.95.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

