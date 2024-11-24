Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Raised by Lane & Associates LLC

Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $505.79 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $382.66 and a twelve month high of $515.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $493.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.93.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.