Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 23rd,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0595 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DRETF opened at $13.77 on Friday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
