Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,208 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $13,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 105.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 70 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 508.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSWI. StockNews.com cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSW Industrials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total value of $393,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,698 shares in the company, valued at $20,334,891.32. This represents a 1.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,500. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $426.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.58. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.97 and a 12-month high of $428.46.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

See Also

