Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Should You Sell?

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.55. Approximately 226,056 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 593,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

EOLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Evolus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58. The company has a market capitalization of $797.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $49,074.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,559.96. This trade represents a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $89,251.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,643.75. This represents a 6.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 5,627.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 947,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 930,566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Evolus by 24.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus during the second quarter valued at about $3,906,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 1.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

