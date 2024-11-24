Lane & Associates LLC Has $5.35 Million Stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,353 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1,196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 96,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 88,837 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 524,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,222,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 216,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after acquiring an additional 38,745 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 446,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,848,000 after acquiring an additional 37,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,568,000.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA QEFA opened at $74.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $949.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.76. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $70.01 and a twelve month high of $81.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.12.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

