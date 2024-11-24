Andrew Hall Sells 66,000 Shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Stock

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Hall sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $61,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,158.38. This represents a 26.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:TMC opened at $0.92 on Friday. TMC the metals company Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TMC the metals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 796,615 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in TMC the metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $543,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in TMC the metals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

