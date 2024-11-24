Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 18.8% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 174,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,760,000 after acquiring an additional 114,100 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $4,386,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $2,812,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.4% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Prologis from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target (down previously from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $115.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.39. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.11 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $107.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.01%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.