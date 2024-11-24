First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Power Integrations by 22.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Capmk raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Power Integrations from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Power Integrations Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $63.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.68. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 96.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.83 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 4.14%. Power Integrations’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.21%.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $140,169.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,144.10. This trade represents a 3.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $555,343.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,920. This represents a 9.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,782 shares of company stock valued at $702,135. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

