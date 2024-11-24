Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 686.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $1,484,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,283.90. This trade represents a 58.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,401 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $227,326.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,348.28. The trade was a 54.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,880 shares of company stock worth $2,462,470. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 4.3 %

OLLI stock opened at $94.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.31.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $578.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.92.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

