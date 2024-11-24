Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys 120 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 14,325.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 657,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,601,000 after purchasing an additional 652,515 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,850,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 643.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 417,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,100,000 after acquiring an additional 361,363 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,017,000 after acquiring an additional 264,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 47,294.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 189,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,560,000 after acquiring an additional 188,704 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.20.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE EPAM opened at $245.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.43 and a 52 week high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,132. This represents a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EPAM Systems

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.