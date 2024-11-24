Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 124 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,463,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $701,521,000 after purchasing an additional 722,041 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 26.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,314,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $437,413,000 after buying an additional 691,191 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $70,104,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.7% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,310,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,203,000 after acquiring an additional 484,816 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,736,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,239,000 after acquiring an additional 411,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $110.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $133.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.79 and its 200 day moving average is $109.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.22.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

