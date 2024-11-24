Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,931 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 149,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in CarMax by 26.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 41.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,479,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,471,000 after purchasing an additional 436,342 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 19.3% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 55,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $81.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.68. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.90 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.83%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

KMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CarMax from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.73.

Read Our Latest Report on CarMax

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.