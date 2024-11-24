Capital Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 174 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Capital Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 25.0% during the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.31.

SPGI stock opened at $514.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $509.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $482.13. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.69 and a 1 year high of $533.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

