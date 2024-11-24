Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,251,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $395,729,000 after acquiring an additional 249,678 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,938,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $372,135,000 after purchasing an additional 75,429 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 642.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868,683 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 449.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,103,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,693,000 after buying an additional 3,357,329 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 982.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,895,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $293,560,000 after buying an additional 3,535,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

FIS opened at $86.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.65. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.65 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at $917,535.25. This trade represents a 6.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $994,500.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,546.03. This trade represents a 25.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

