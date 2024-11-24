Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Raises Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,836 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $123,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Taurus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,994,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $672.88 on Friday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $645.45 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $744.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $873.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.51.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were issued a $1.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.60.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

