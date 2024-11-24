Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $797,000 Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $63,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $367,474,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth approximately $20,854,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,256,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GEV shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.02.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV stock opened at $349.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.05. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $357.09.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.