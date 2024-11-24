Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,720 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.31% of Ameresco worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 100.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1,215.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMRC opened at $26.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.82. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $39.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMRC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.91.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

