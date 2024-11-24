EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 51,980 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 31.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at about $5,224,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,349,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,199,000 after purchasing an additional 54,567 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 31.8% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EPR opened at $45.02 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average of $44.68.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.05%.

EPR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.28.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

