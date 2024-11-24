Algert Global LLC Acquires 35,289 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,289 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $7,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TKO. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 491.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TKO Group alerts:

TKO Group Price Performance

TKO stock opened at $135.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.65. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $139.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Activity

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $681.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.12 million. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,822.56. This trade represents a 42.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TKO Group from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark downgraded TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TKO Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on TKO Group

About TKO Group

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.