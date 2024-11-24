Algert Global LLC Acquires 35,289 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,289 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $7,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TKO. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 491.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.
TKO Group Price Performance
TKO stock opened at $135.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.65. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $139.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,822.56. This trade represents a 42.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TKO Group from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark downgraded TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TKO Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.
About TKO Group
TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.
