Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 440,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 28,923 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. The trade was a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CCL

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.