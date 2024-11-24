Okabena Investment Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 58,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 825,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,648,000 after acquiring an additional 28,071 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth about $166,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 109.2% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 25.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 480,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 98,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
In related news, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $327,075.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,034.48. The trade was a 30.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 0.2 %
TEVA stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.
