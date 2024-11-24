Okabena Investment Services Inc. Sells 32,657 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,657 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 23,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 32,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 35,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $125.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.72 and its 200-day moving average is $112.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $95.20 and a 1 year high of $126.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

