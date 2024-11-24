Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,473 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 18.5% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,458 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 197.1% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 155,045 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 102,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,171 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pioneer High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PHT opened at $7.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.69. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $8.04.

Pioneer High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Pioneer High Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

(Free Report)

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.