RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $138.26 and last traded at $137.87, with a volume of 439871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.31.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective (up previously from $139.00) on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.26.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.77%.

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 3,156 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $406,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,311.25. The trade was a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Tracy D. Crandall sold 3,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $497,133.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,040,297.98. This represents a 14.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,549. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 273.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in RPM International in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Pension Service raised its position in RPM International by 4.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 224,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 25.3% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 101,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 20,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

