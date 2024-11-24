SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $9.87 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 1.7% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $192.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.41. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $196.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Melius raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.52.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

